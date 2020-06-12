/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
37 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1197 sqft
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1231 sqft
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL
16836 Nuttal Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Rental In Woodbridge * Well Kept* Condo Town House Style * 2 Levels* Master Bedroom* Master Bathroom* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * Rear Entry 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Washer, Dryer Stacked*
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
985 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1144 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
