Home
/
Sugarland Run, VA
/
340 SAMANTHA DRIVE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

340 SAMANTHA DRIVE

340 Samantha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 Samantha Drive, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
BACK ON THE MARKET... This gorgeous Split Level home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and plenty of parking on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Open Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, large kitchen Island, Dining Area and Living Room, Master Bedroom & 2nd Bedroom on upper Level. The Lower Level offers spacious Recreation Room with Fireplace, 2 Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath, & Laundry/Storage Room with exit to rear yard. Enjoy your morning coffee from the screened in porch or deck on rear of home which backs to common area. Updates include: Newly Installed Carpet with Tempurpedic Pad, New Stove & Dishwasher, Porch & Deck have been recently stained and Custom Window Shades. Closed proximity to Route 7, Dulles Town Center, Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Please contact Alison for additional details or to schedule your showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE have any available units?
340 SAMANTHA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE have?
Some of 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
340 SAMANTHA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 SAMANTHA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
