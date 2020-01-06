340 SAMANTHA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

BACK ON THE MARKET... This gorgeous Split Level home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and plenty of parking on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Open Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, large kitchen Island, Dining Area and Living Room, Master Bedroom & 2nd Bedroom on upper Level. The Lower Level offers spacious Recreation Room with Fireplace, 2 Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath, & Laundry/Storage Room with exit to rear yard. Enjoy your morning coffee from the screened in porch or deck on rear of home which backs to common area. Updates include: Newly Installed Carpet with Tempurpedic Pad, New Stove & Dishwasher, Porch & Deck have been recently stained and Custom Window Shades. Closed proximity to Route 7, Dulles Town Center, Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Please contact Alison for additional details or to schedule your showings.