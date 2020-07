Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright Modern Decor 3-level Brick Town Home. Landlord is willing to RENT FURNISHED AS SHOWN for additional $100/month or leave home empty. Many upgrades include: Hardwood Floors, Living & Large Family Room with Track Lighting, Upgraded Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Floor, Granite Counter-Tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances, Bedroom on Lower Level, Nice 1/2 Bath on Lower Level, Large Back Deck and breakfast area. Terrific for family and friends. Great access to Route 7, Shops and Schools.