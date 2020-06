Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stately colonial with attached 2-car garage. Lovely 2-story family room with fireplace and overlook from upper level. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and center island. Beautifully, just refinished hardwood floors. New appliances coming. Master suite offers cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, spa-like bathroom with jetted soaking tub. Finished walk-out basement with kitchenette area and fourth bedroom. No pets or smokers. Available for immediate move-in. Minimum 24-month Lease.