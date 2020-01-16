21138 TWINRIDGE

Amenities
Incredibly Spacious, 4 Bedrooms/ 3 and 1/2 Baths! 2 Family Rooms, Super PRIVATE! Beautiful Home in Excellent Location! Good Credit,No smoking/pets. Approximately 2400 sq ft , New Hardwood floors, New paint. 2 reserved parking spots right up front. Sunny home with huge breakfast rm off kitchen. Lower has huge bedrm and full bath, additional family room w/Fireplace and walk out to green space. Master has huge bathroom w sep shower & soaking tub, double sinks, large walk in closet. Available end of January/beginning of February. A+ Location, walk to shops, restaurants, easy access to Rt. 7 (Leesburg Pike). All the best shopping minutes away