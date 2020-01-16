All apartments in Sugarland Run
Find more places like 21138 TWINRIDGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugarland Run, VA
/
21138 TWINRIDGE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

21138 TWINRIDGE

21138 Twinridge Sq · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugarland Run
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21138 Twinridge Sq, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Incredibly Spacious, 4 Bedrooms/ 3 and 1/2 Baths! 2 Family Rooms, Super PRIVATE! Beautiful Home in Excellent Location! Good Credit,No smoking/pets. Approximately 2400 sq ft , New Hardwood floors, New paint. 2 reserved parking spots right up front. Sunny home with huge breakfast rm off kitchen. Lower has huge bedrm and full bath, additional family room w/Fireplace and walk out to green space. Master has huge bathroom w sep shower & soaking tub, double sinks, large walk in closet. Available end of January/beginning of February. A+ Location, walk to shops, restaurants, easy access to Rt. 7 (Leesburg Pike). All the best shopping minutes away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21138 TWINRIDGE have any available units?
21138 TWINRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 21138 TWINRIDGE have?
Some of 21138 TWINRIDGE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21138 TWINRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
21138 TWINRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21138 TWINRIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21138 TWINRIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 21138 TWINRIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 21138 TWINRIDGE offers parking.
Does 21138 TWINRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21138 TWINRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21138 TWINRIDGE have a pool?
No, 21138 TWINRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 21138 TWINRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 21138 TWINRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 21138 TWINRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21138 TWINRIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21138 TWINRIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21138 TWINRIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sugarland Run 3 BedroomsSugarland Run Apartments with Balcony
Sugarland Run Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALowes Island, VACascades, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VACountryside, VA
Dulles Town Center, VAMcNair, VAWolf Trap, VAFloris, VALansdowne, VAFranklin Farm, VAMcLean, VAOakton, VAChantilly, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VANorth Potomac, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia