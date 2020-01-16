21138 TWINRIDGE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Incredibly Spacious, 4 Bedrooms/ 3 and 1/2 Baths! 2 Family Rooms, Super PRIVATE! Beautiful Home in Excellent Location! Good Credit,No smoking/pets. Approximately 2400 sq ft , New Hardwood floors, New paint. 2 reserved parking spots right up front. Sunny home with huge breakfast rm off kitchen. Lower has huge bedrm and full bath, additional family room w/Fireplace and walk out to green space. Master has huge bathroom w sep shower & soaking tub, double sinks, large walk in closet. Available end of January/beginning of February. A+ Location, walk to shops, restaurants, easy access to Rt. 7 (Leesburg Pike). All the best shopping minutes away