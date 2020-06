Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE JUNE 20. This single family home has open concept and modern feel and has many upgrades. Nice flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs with double sinks for bath. Upstairs has loft that can be forth bedroom or office. Neutral colors throughout most of home. Two car garage. Close to 664 and Jame River bridge, making easy commute to Langley AFB/NASA and Hampton.