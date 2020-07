Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely rehabbed with fresh paint, new flooring and new appliances. Large living room with additional flex room that could be used as a dining room, playroom or office. Huge backyard with a garage. Neighborhood has an access boat ramp to the beautiful James River! Extra wide driveway for convenience. Home has lots of light, is super clean and move in ready!