341 Canaan Circle

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground

Come see this Open and Spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, located on a wooded, corner lot. This Landsing Model Floor Plan is sure to impress. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a center island, and a very roomy pantry. The Master Bedroom is located on the 1st floor, with a walk in closet, and has a master bath, with a shower and separate jetted tub. There is a playground located just across the street. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis, with an additional pet deposit. Please, no cats.