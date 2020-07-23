All apartments in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA
341 Canaan Circle
341 Canaan Circle

341 Canaan Circle · (757) 410-8500
Location

341 Canaan Circle, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
Come see this Open and Spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, located on a wooded, corner lot. This Landsing Model Floor Plan is sure to impress. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a center island, and a very roomy pantry. The Master Bedroom is located on the 1st floor, with a walk in closet, and has a master bath, with a shower and separate jetted tub. There is a playground located just across the street. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis, with an additional pet deposit. Please, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Canaan Circle have any available units?
341 Canaan Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 Canaan Circle have?
Some of 341 Canaan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Canaan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
341 Canaan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Canaan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Canaan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 341 Canaan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 341 Canaan Circle offers parking.
Does 341 Canaan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Canaan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Canaan Circle have a pool?
No, 341 Canaan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 341 Canaan Circle have accessible units?
No, 341 Canaan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Canaan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Canaan Circle has units with dishwashers.
