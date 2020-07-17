All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

131 E Wexford Drive

131 Wexford Dr E · (757) 395-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Wexford Dr E, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 E Wexford Drive · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
e-payments
***2 BEDROOM Near OBCI Hospital-Freeway and Shopping! - 2 Bedroom end unit town house with OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Fireplace & FENCED Pet friendly YARD. Call NOW for a LIVE AGENT. As you walk into your new home, you enter your spacious living area with high ceilings and two skylights. Washer and dryer come with the property. Outside you have a storage closet and shed for additional storage space. You also can enjoy time on your back porch or side facing front entrance that has an element of more privacy then facing the street. It is centrally located to a number of restaurants, shopping, Sentara Hospital and the freeway.

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Apply online at :

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Dr., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Office: (757) 395-4274

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3386605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 E Wexford Drive have any available units?
131 E Wexford Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 E Wexford Drive have?
Some of 131 E Wexford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 E Wexford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 E Wexford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 E Wexford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 E Wexford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 E Wexford Drive offer parking?
No, 131 E Wexford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 131 E Wexford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 E Wexford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 E Wexford Drive have a pool?
No, 131 E Wexford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 E Wexford Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 E Wexford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 E Wexford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 E Wexford Drive has units with dishwashers.
