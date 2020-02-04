8243 HERITAGE CROSSING COURT

Amenities

Located half a mile from the MANASSAS Mall. One private Bedroom (14X14) and one Full private Bath in new town home with street level basement and separate private entrance. Rent includes all Utilities (Water, Electric, and WiFi). Suitable for single working professional or student. No smoking and No Pets. No Kitchen (Only Fridge and Microwave available). No Laundry for the tenant. Many Laundromats are available nearby in less than half a mile distance. One Assigned Parking Tag will be provided to park in the common area OR free street parking nearby on Fairmont Ave. For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries. Please call 571-331-5609 to setup appointment for showing.