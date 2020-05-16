All apartments in Sudley
8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE

8161 Community Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8161 Community Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Back on the market, ready to move in, also listed for sale. Beautifully updated 2 level Townhome in Irongate Community. 3 bedroom & 2 bath on upper level, large size Living room & Dining room with 1/2 bath in main level, large kitchen with Bay Window. Fresh pain, newer carpet. New sink in Kitchen and Bathroom. 2 ceiling fans and Lots of storage. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Washer and dryer in the unit. Very close to Shopping center, Restaurant and Major Roads. For public safety please use Gloves and Mask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE have any available units?
8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE have?
Some of 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

