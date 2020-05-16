8161 COMMUNITY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Back on the market, ready to move in, also listed for sale. Beautifully updated 2 level Townhome in Irongate Community. 3 bedroom & 2 bath on upper level, large size Living room & Dining room with 1/2 bath in main level, large kitchen with Bay Window. Fresh pain, newer carpet. New sink in Kitchen and Bathroom. 2 ceiling fans and Lots of storage. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Washer and dryer in the unit. Very close to Shopping center, Restaurant and Major Roads. For public safety please use Gloves and Mask.