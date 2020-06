Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

REMODELED AND UPDATED IN 2009 - PREVIOUS TENANTS HAVE TAKEN IMMACULATE CARE OF HOME, UPDATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM, NEW HARDWOODS, CERAMIC KITCHEN, LAUNDRY AND BATH, NEW LIGHTING, CABINETS, APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, WINDOWS AND DOORS, FENCED BACK YARD, CARPORT AND LARGE STORAGE SHED. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. ALL CHECKS PAYABLE TO CRAYONS TO PERFUME, $45 PER ADULT APP FEE. NEW PICTURES AFTER TENANT VACATES.