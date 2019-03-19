All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2

7423 Rokeby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7423 Rokeby Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 BR, 2.5 Bath 3 LVL Townhouse-Condo in the Manassas! *Wall to wall carpeting *Modern kitchen w/ breakfast nook & ample cabinet space *Formal dining room *2 Master BR w/ walk-in closets & ample natural light *Oversize Master BR suite *Ample storage space *Enormous fenced-in backyard *Right across from the pool, tennis courts & playground *Convenient access to 66 *Available 9/1! *MUST SEE!

Exterior Amenities

Grass Lawn
Community Pool
Community Playground
Fenced in Front Lawn
Storage Shed
Commuity Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 have any available units?
7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 have?
Some of 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 pet-friendly?
No, 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 offers parking.
Does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 have a pool?
Yes, 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 has a pool.
Does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 have accessible units?
No, 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7423 Rokeby Dr Unit: 10-2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia