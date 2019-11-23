10147 IRONGATE WAY

Amenities

2 Level Townhome very close to shops and Restaurants. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on upper level, Large size living on main level. Good size kitchen with bay window with table space. all SS Appliances, Granite counter-tops. Engineering wood floors in Dining and living. Built-in book case in living room. fully fenced back yard with storage shed. one parking space 10147 and one tag for another car.Freshly painted and new carpet in this large TH. Close to shopping, dining and more. Jump on 66 to work! Vacant and ready for you! Fenced yard, plenty of parking pets are case by case. No smoking.