10147 IRONGATE WAY
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

10147 IRONGATE WAY

10147 Irongate Way · No Longer Available
Location

10147 Irongate Way, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Level Townhome very close to shops and Restaurants. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on upper level, Large size living on main level. Good size kitchen with bay window with table space. all SS Appliances, Granite counter-tops. Engineering wood floors in Dining and living. Built-in book case in living room. fully fenced back yard with storage shed. one parking space 10147 and one tag for another car.Freshly painted and new carpet in this large TH. Close to shopping, dining and more. Jump on 66 to work! Vacant and ready for you! Fenced yard, plenty of parking pets are case by case. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10147 IRONGATE WAY have any available units?
10147 IRONGATE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10147 IRONGATE WAY have?
Some of 10147 IRONGATE WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10147 IRONGATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10147 IRONGATE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10147 IRONGATE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10147 IRONGATE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10147 IRONGATE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10147 IRONGATE WAY offers parking.
Does 10147 IRONGATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10147 IRONGATE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10147 IRONGATE WAY have a pool?
No, 10147 IRONGATE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10147 IRONGATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 10147 IRONGATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10147 IRONGATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10147 IRONGATE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10147 IRONGATE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10147 IRONGATE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

