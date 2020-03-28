All apartments in Stone Ridge
42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE

42292 San Juan Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

42292 San Juan Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spotless, like new 2 level condo with garage. Van Metre Chelsea model. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Main level features hardwood floors, living & dining rooms with fully updated kitchen & powder room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets & a breakfast bar. Upper level features a family room with SGD to balcony as well as 3 nicely sized bedrooms along with 2 full bathrooms. Upper level laundry. Community is amenity rich with pools, tennis courts, tot lots, fitness center, club house & jogging/walking trails. Convenient location close to Stone Ridge Village Center with Harris Teeter, Glory Days Grill, and much more. Easy access routes to Dulles Airport & Dulles Tech Corridor. Don't miss out! No pets please! No more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE have any available units?
42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE have?
Some of 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
