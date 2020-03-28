42292 SAN JUAN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Spotless, like new 2 level condo with garage. Van Metre Chelsea model. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Main level features hardwood floors, living & dining rooms with fully updated kitchen & powder room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets & a breakfast bar. Upper level features a family room with SGD to balcony as well as 3 nicely sized bedrooms along with 2 full bathrooms. Upper level laundry. Community is amenity rich with pools, tennis courts, tot lots, fitness center, club house & jogging/walking trails. Convenient location close to Stone Ridge Village Center with Harris Teeter, Glory Days Grill, and much more. Easy access routes to Dulles Airport & Dulles Tech Corridor. Don't miss out! No pets please! No more than 2 incomes to qualify.