42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE

Welcome Home! This bright town home offers hardwood floors on all 3 levels and upgraded kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and recessed lighting. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms with their very own bathroom. And finally, the 3rd level features a private master suite with 1 huge walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. 1 car garage and driveway, or make use of the ample community and street parking, close to the commuter bus, hospital, shopping, dining and more. Get ready to indulge in all of the luxurious amenities the Stone Ridge community has to offer! Stone Ridge is located in the Dulles South area in Loudoun County, Virginia, a newly renovated clubhouse offering a fitness center and rental space, an amphitheater with an event lawn, three pools, five tot lots, two tennis courts, a basketball court, a multi-purpose court, and walking trails. Loudoun County's Byrne Ridge Park is in the heart of the community. An expanding Village Center featuring a Harris Teeter grocery store, also includes numerous retail, dining establishments, and other services. Please note, the owner is offering 2 options, no furniture $2,200 per month, with furniture 2,450 per moth.