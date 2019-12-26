All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE

42281 Canary Grass Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42281 Canary Grass Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Welcome Home! This bright town home offers hardwood floors on all 3 levels and upgraded kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and recessed lighting. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms with their very own bathroom. And finally, the 3rd level features a private master suite with 1 huge walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. 1 car garage and driveway, or make use of the ample community and street parking, close to the commuter bus, hospital, shopping, dining and more. Get ready to indulge in all of the luxurious amenities the Stone Ridge community has to offer! Stone Ridge is located in the Dulles South area in Loudoun County, Virginia, a newly renovated clubhouse offering a fitness center and rental space, an amphitheater with an event lawn, three pools, five tot lots, two tennis courts, a basketball court, a multi-purpose court, and walking trails. Loudoun County's Byrne Ridge Park is in the heart of the community. An expanding Village Center featuring a Harris Teeter grocery store, also includes numerous retail, dining establishments, and other services. Please note, the owner is offering 2 options, no furniture $2,200 per month, with furniture 2,450 per moth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE have any available units?
42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE have?
Some of 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42281 CANARY GRASS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia