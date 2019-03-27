42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE

Amenities

This bright and luxurious town-house style condo in the desirable Stone Ridge community is only 2 minutes to Harris Teeter, 7-11, dining and other shopping. An easy drive puts Dulles International Airport only 20 minutes away. This Community boasts 3 clubhouses each with its own swimming pool. With a community gym, walking/jogging trails, a library, tennis and basketball courts, and playground, everything you need is just minutes away!Inside you will love the space and functionality with this open layout. The spacious kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A large kitchen island separates the living room with new laminate hardwood floor. A large sitting/family room and dining area give you plenty of space. There is a bonus den/office on the main level as well. You will find that storage is plentiful with a walk in closest in every bedroom, 2 in the Master suite! The double vanity in the master and second bath gives everyone ample space to get ready! The landlord recently had crown molding and wood floors installed throughout the unit making it look and feel that much more luxurious. Don't miss this opportunity to make this gorgeous condo your new home!