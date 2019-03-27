All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE

42243 Water Iris Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42243 Water Iris Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This bright and luxurious town-house style condo in the desirable Stone Ridge community is only 2 minutes to Harris Teeter, 7-11, dining and other shopping. An easy drive puts Dulles International Airport only 20 minutes away. This Community boasts 3 clubhouses each with its own swimming pool. With a community gym, walking/jogging trails, a library, tennis and basketball courts, and playground, everything you need is just minutes away!Inside you will love the space and functionality with this open layout. The spacious kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A large kitchen island separates the living room with new laminate hardwood floor. A large sitting/family room and dining area give you plenty of space. There is a bonus den/office on the main level as well. You will find that storage is plentiful with a walk in closest in every bedroom, 2 in the Master suite! The double vanity in the master and second bath gives everyone ample space to get ready! The landlord recently had crown molding and wood floors installed throughout the unit making it look and feel that much more luxurious. Don't miss this opportunity to make this gorgeous condo your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE have any available units?
42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE have?
Some of 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42243 WATER IRIS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia