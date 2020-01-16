All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated January 16 2020

42225 Canary Grass Square

42225 Canary Grass Square · No Longer Available
Location

42225 Canary Grass Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Available 02/01/20 4 level Condo for business savvy tenant - Property Id: 191593

Close to Dulles Airport
Community Center GYM
Shopping Centers & Restaurants near by
Walking Trails and Parks near by
Hospital near by
Commuter Parking
Access to Pools with in Stone Ridge
Across the Street from Gum Springs Library
Near some of the best wineries and breweries Loundon County has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191593
Property Id 191593

(RLNE5408945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42225 Canary Grass Square have any available units?
42225 Canary Grass Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42225 Canary Grass Square have?
Some of 42225 Canary Grass Square's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42225 Canary Grass Square currently offering any rent specials?
42225 Canary Grass Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42225 Canary Grass Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 42225 Canary Grass Square is pet friendly.
Does 42225 Canary Grass Square offer parking?
Yes, 42225 Canary Grass Square offers parking.
Does 42225 Canary Grass Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42225 Canary Grass Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42225 Canary Grass Square have a pool?
Yes, 42225 Canary Grass Square has a pool.
Does 42225 Canary Grass Square have accessible units?
No, 42225 Canary Grass Square does not have accessible units.
Does 42225 Canary Grass Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42225 Canary Grass Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 42225 Canary Grass Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 42225 Canary Grass Square does not have units with air conditioning.

