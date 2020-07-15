42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE

Amenities

Available Friday, July 24, 2020. Beautiful and Spacious End-Unit Townhome in the heart of Stone Ridge. Backs to Mercer Middle School's open fields. 3Bed/3.5bath/2900+ sf on 3 levels. Hardwood on Main Level, Gourmet Kitchen kitchen with bright breakfast room and access to deck overlooking open space. Master bedroom w/ Vaulted ceiling, 3 closets and en suite bath with separate tub and shower. Two other upstairs bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry on top/bedroom level. Downstairs rec room can be customized to your needs - very flexible space. Natural gas fireplace. Walk-out access to the fenced back yard. No pets. No smoking. 12+ month lease.