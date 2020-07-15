All apartments in Stone Ridge
42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE

42048 Angel Arch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42048 Angel Arch Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available Friday, July 24, 2020. Beautiful and Spacious End-Unit Townhome in the heart of Stone Ridge. Backs to Mercer Middle School's open fields. 3Bed/3.5bath/2900+ sf on 3 levels. Hardwood on Main Level, Gourmet Kitchen kitchen with bright breakfast room and access to deck overlooking open space. Master bedroom w/ Vaulted ceiling, 3 closets and en suite bath with separate tub and shower. Two other upstairs bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry on top/bedroom level. Downstairs rec room can be customized to your needs - very flexible space. Natural gas fireplace. Walk-out access to the fenced back yard. No pets. No smoking. 12+ month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE have any available units?
42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE have?
Some of 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
