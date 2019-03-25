41894 RESTFUL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

3 BR, 2 full BA, 1 half BA, full size Townhome with garage. 9 ft ceilings throughout. Bump outs on first and second levels. Updated kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances (glass top stove, refrigerator and dish washer). New updated lighting fixtures throughout. Morning room next to kitchen with gas fireplace. New hardwood floors in kitchen, sunroom, dinette and foyer. Large dining and family rm off kitchen with bay window. Nest thermostat, new smoke detectors and WiFi security video camera. Minutes from Stone Gate shopping center and Harris Teeter. Minutes to future Amazon and Google data centers on Rt. 50.