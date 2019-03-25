All apartments in Stone Ridge
41894 RESTFUL TERRACE
41894 RESTFUL TERRACE

41894 Restful Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

41894 Restful Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3 BR, 2 full BA, 1 half BA, full size Townhome with garage. 9 ft ceilings throughout. Bump outs on first and second levels. Updated kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances (glass top stove, refrigerator and dish washer). New updated lighting fixtures throughout. Morning room next to kitchen with gas fireplace. New hardwood floors in kitchen, sunroom, dinette and foyer. Large dining and family rm off kitchen with bay window. Nest thermostat, new smoke detectors and WiFi security video camera. Minutes from Stone Gate shopping center and Harris Teeter. Minutes to future Amazon and Google data centers on Rt. 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE have any available units?
41894 RESTFUL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE have?
Some of 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
41894 RESTFUL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41894 RESTFUL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
