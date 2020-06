Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Spacious 3-level luxury Town Home with 2 Car Garage, 3 Bed Roomsand 3.5 Baths in the prestigious Stone Ridge community. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchenwith sliding glass doors to Deck, Master bath with separate tub and shower and Walkout Basementwith gas Fireplace, full bath and fenced backyard. There is also a Clubhouse with Gym and Pool(included in rent)