41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:27 PM

41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR

41676 Blue Gramma Circle · No Longer Available
Location

41676 Blue Gramma Circle, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Vacant & Available Immediate to Rent. Stunning and well maintained semi-detached, brick front end unit villa/patio home in Greenfield Crossing with 3 finished levels, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & a rear-load 2-car garage. This beauty offers many sought after features including open floor plan, 2-story open foyer, gleaming hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with large center island, granite counters, back-splash, breakfast area, formal dining & living room and cozy family room off the kitchen with Gas Fireplace. Laundry on Main Level with a Powder Room. Upper level includes 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 Full baths, including Master Suite with it's own full bath, and two walk in closets. Luxury Master Bathroom with separate vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Two other bedrooms have walk in closets.The lower level offers a spacious recreation room, Wet Bar . 5th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Enjoy the fenced-in back yard with large patio. Close to shopping, dining and Dulles South Recreation and Community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR have any available units?
41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR have?
Some of 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR offers parking.
Does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR have a pool?
No, 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR does not have a pool.
Does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR have accessible units?
No, 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

