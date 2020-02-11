41676 BLUE GRAMA CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Vacant & Available Immediate to Rent. Stunning and well maintained semi-detached, brick front end unit villa/patio home in Greenfield Crossing with 3 finished levels, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & a rear-load 2-car garage. This beauty offers many sought after features including open floor plan, 2-story open foyer, gleaming hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with large center island, granite counters, back-splash, breakfast area, formal dining & living room and cozy family room off the kitchen with Gas Fireplace. Laundry on Main Level with a Powder Room. Upper level includes 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 Full baths, including Master Suite with it's own full bath, and two walk in closets. Luxury Master Bathroom with separate vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Two other bedrooms have walk in closets.The lower level offers a spacious recreation room, Wet Bar . 5th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Enjoy the fenced-in back yard with large patio. Close to shopping, dining and Dulles South Recreation and Community Center.