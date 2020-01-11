41660 TRULY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Open, Modern 4 Bedroom and bonus 5th room in the basement, 4.5 Bath Colonial in sought after Westridge Community. Stunning stone front porch opens to this gorgeous home that shows like a model. All custom paint and elegant trim work throughout are complimented by the wide plank hardwood floors. Breathtaking white kitchen with an island to gather around, beautiful back patio of morning room for coffee and entertainment in private back yard with iron fence overlooking green space. Irrigation system in place for easy maintenance of the gorgeous lot. Whole house humidifier with in HVAC system. Family Room with cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom with luxury attached bath, dual walk in closets, custom closet for her, Bonus Playroom with wall length built in bench, and walk-in laundry bedroom level. Fully finished lower level bonus room with egress window. Feeds into Goshen Post Elementary famous for its project base learning and high test scores. Westridge is a sub community of Dulles Farms that was developed by Ryan homes. It features lovely amenities including: Community pool, tennis, tot lots, and walking/jogging trails. Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro, and more!