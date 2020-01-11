All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 41660 TRULY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
41660 TRULY CIRCLE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

41660 TRULY CIRCLE

41660 Truly Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41660 Truly Circle, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Open, Modern 4 Bedroom and bonus 5th room in the basement, 4.5 Bath Colonial in sought after Westridge Community. Stunning stone front porch opens to this gorgeous home that shows like a model. All custom paint and elegant trim work throughout are complimented by the wide plank hardwood floors. Breathtaking white kitchen with an island to gather around, beautiful back patio of morning room for coffee and entertainment in private back yard with iron fence overlooking green space. Irrigation system in place for easy maintenance of the gorgeous lot. Whole house humidifier with in HVAC system. Family Room with cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom with luxury attached bath, dual walk in closets, custom closet for her, Bonus Playroom with wall length built in bench, and walk-in laundry bedroom level. Fully finished lower level bonus room with egress window. Feeds into Goshen Post Elementary famous for its project base learning and high test scores. Westridge is a sub community of Dulles Farms that was developed by Ryan homes. It features lovely amenities including: Community pool, tennis, tot lots, and walking/jogging trails. Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE have any available units?
41660 TRULY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE have?
Some of 41660 TRULY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41660 TRULY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
41660 TRULY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41660 TRULY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 41660 TRULY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 41660 TRULY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41660 TRULY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 41660 TRULY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 41660 TRULY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41660 TRULY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 41660 TRULY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41660 TRULY CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia