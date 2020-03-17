41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

41601 Broxbourne Ter is a townhouse in Aldie, VA 20105. This 3,143 square foot townhouse sits on a 2,178 square foot lot and features 3.5 bathrooms.One of the best lots in the subdivision! It's tucked away at the end of a 'circle' culdesac with lots of parking! Gourmet Kitchen with Table space and Island. WAIT, YOU ALSO HAVE A FULLY. UPGRADED DECK! WITH PATIO. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICTS MOVE IN READY. Stunning hardwood in the spacious kitchen & family room! 2 car garage! Enormous lower level rec room with walk-out. COMMUNITY POOLS, BASKETBALL COURTS AND TENNIS COURTS. Easy access to great shopping and dinning. Constant community events . This will go quick, this is your next move in ready home. Owners have maintained it very well. S