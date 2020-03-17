All apartments in Stone Ridge
41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE

41601 Broxbourne Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

41601 Broxbourne Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
41601 Broxbourne Ter is a townhouse in Aldie, VA 20105. This 3,143 square foot townhouse sits on a 2,178 square foot lot and features 3.5 bathrooms.One of the best lots in the subdivision! It's tucked away at the end of a 'circle' culdesac with lots of parking! Gourmet Kitchen with Table space and Island. WAIT, YOU ALSO HAVE A FULLY. UPGRADED DECK! WITH PATIO. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICTS MOVE IN READY. Stunning hardwood in the spacious kitchen & family room! 2 car garage! Enormous lower level rec room with walk-out. COMMUNITY POOLS, BASKETBALL COURTS AND TENNIS COURTS. Easy access to great shopping and dinning. Constant community events . This will go quick, this is your next move in ready home. Owners have maintained it very well. S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE have any available units?
41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE have?
Some of 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41601 BROXBOURNE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

