Beautiful 2,574 sqft, in quiet neighbor 1 car-garage, 4 bedrooms , 2 full and 2 half baths, three level brick front town-home, spacious kitchen, generous master bedroom suite with upgraded bath, new carpet in all bedrooms, new hardwood floor in main level, gated backyard. Enjoy pool, fitness center, basketball, tennis, interconnecting trails around the many ponds and more, plenty of guest parking.