25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:30 PM

25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE

25138 Cypress Mill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25138 Cypress Mill Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
3 finished level TH * One car garage * Lower level den/rec room with full bath and walk out to huge fenced yard * Main level with large living room/dining room area * Kitchen with family room/eating area and built in breakfast bar * Access to deck with stairs * Master suite w separate bath * Secondary bedrooms and hall bath * Lots of visitor parking * Close to shopping and commuter routes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE have any available units?
25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE have?
Some of 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25138 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

