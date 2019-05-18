All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE

25095 Croxley Green Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25095 Croxley Green Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have any available units?
25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
Is 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE offer parking?
No, 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25095 CROXLEY GREEN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia