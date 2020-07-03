24793 SHELLS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking garage media room

Pristine Home with Cathedral Ceiling, from Living Room to Second-Floor Open & Stone Fireplace! (Custom Draperies are Included in the Lease). On Main Level: Wrap Front to Side Porch, 2 Car Garage, Laundry Room, and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Double Oven, Sink in Island and Space for Dining Table Next to Door that Leads to Patio Out Back, with a Fire Pit & Privacy Trees. From Kitchen, also Access to Dining Room, Stairs and Living Room. Find a Half BA and Office/Den Next to the Foyer. Upper Level: 4 BR and 3 Full BA. Masters with Sitting Area and Fireplace.Skylight in Masters BA, no need to turn on the lights! One BR with Private BA and the Other Two BR with a Jack & Jill BA. Lower level: Walk-Out Finished Basement with Theatre Room, Projector, and Screen (Included in Lease), along w/ 1 BR & a Full BA, 2 Recreation Rooms and a Bar (Included in Lease). Close by: Stone Springs Hospital, Gum Spring Library, Village Center Shopping Plaza, Toll Rd, Airport, & Commuter High Tech Corridor. Walking Distance to Commuter Bus Service Transportation (Dulles South Stone Ridge II-from Loudoun Park and Rides lots to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, D.C.)! PETS are Case by Case Only. Only Small and Medium size pets will be considered. Showing Times: Daily after 12:00pm