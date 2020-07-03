All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

24793 SHELLS WAY

24793 Shells Way · No Longer Available
Location

24793 Shells Way, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Pristine Home with Cathedral Ceiling, from Living Room to Second-Floor Open & Stone Fireplace! (Custom Draperies are Included in the Lease). On Main Level: Wrap Front to Side Porch, 2 Car Garage, Laundry Room, and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Double Oven, Sink in Island and Space for Dining Table Next to Door that Leads to Patio Out Back, with a Fire Pit & Privacy Trees. From Kitchen, also Access to Dining Room, Stairs and Living Room. Find a Half BA and Office/Den Next to the Foyer. Upper Level: 4 BR and 3 Full BA. Masters with Sitting Area and Fireplace.Skylight in Masters BA, no need to turn on the lights! One BR with Private BA and the Other Two BR with a Jack & Jill BA. Lower level: Walk-Out Finished Basement with Theatre Room, Projector, and Screen (Included in Lease), along w/ 1 BR & a Full BA, 2 Recreation Rooms and a Bar (Included in Lease). Close by: Stone Springs Hospital, Gum Spring Library, Village Center Shopping Plaza, Toll Rd, Airport, & Commuter High Tech Corridor. Walking Distance to Commuter Bus Service Transportation (Dulles South Stone Ridge II-from Loudoun Park and Rides lots to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, D.C.)! PETS are Case by Case Only. Only Small and Medium size pets will be considered. Showing Times: Daily after 12:00pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24793 SHELLS WAY have any available units?
24793 SHELLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24793 SHELLS WAY have?
Some of 24793 SHELLS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24793 SHELLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
24793 SHELLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24793 SHELLS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 24793 SHELLS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 24793 SHELLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 24793 SHELLS WAY offers parking.
Does 24793 SHELLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24793 SHELLS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24793 SHELLS WAY have a pool?
No, 24793 SHELLS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 24793 SHELLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 24793 SHELLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 24793 SHELLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24793 SHELLS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 24793 SHELLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 24793 SHELLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
