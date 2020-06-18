All apartments in Stone Ridge
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE

24679 Siltstone Square · No Longer Available
Location

24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Available for Rent Now... Brand New Stainless Appliance Package Ordered. Fresh Coat of Paint. New Bright new Flooring in Basement and Baths. Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich. Freshly Painted, Entire Hardwood floors in Main Floor and Bed Room Level, Lower Level has Bright Ceramic Flooring. 3 bed rooms , 2 full baths on upper level and 1 Bed and 1 Full Bath on Lower Level. Spacious kitchen, Steel Appliances with huge sliding door opens to wide open deck. Lower level fully finished with full bath walkouts to great Patio with Fenced Back Yard, Walking distance to Library,Shopping Mall, and Park and ride ( Bus service to DC ). Lot of visitor Parking on the street. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!. (Brand New Appliances and Blinds Ordered and being Installed) Available for Rent from 06/13/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE have any available units?
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE have?
Some of 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
