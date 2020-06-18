24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE

Amenities

Available for Rent Now... Brand New Stainless Appliance Package Ordered. Fresh Coat of Paint. New Bright new Flooring in Basement and Baths. Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich. Freshly Painted, Entire Hardwood floors in Main Floor and Bed Room Level, Lower Level has Bright Ceramic Flooring. 3 bed rooms , 2 full baths on upper level and 1 Bed and 1 Full Bath on Lower Level. Spacious kitchen, Steel Appliances with huge sliding door opens to wide open deck. Lower level fully finished with full bath walkouts to great Patio with Fenced Back Yard, Walking distance to Library,Shopping Mall, and Park and ride ( Bus service to DC ). Lot of visitor Parking on the street. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!. (Brand New Appliances and Blinds Ordered and being Installed) Available for Rent from 06/13/2020.