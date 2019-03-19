24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE

Amenities
This super-spacious 3-bed corner townhouse condo is in the sought after Stone Ridge community. Close to 2700 square feet, this gorgeous two-level condo is a bright end-unit with open layout and large cross-ventilated windows that bring in loads of sunlight. The roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops also houses a large island. Apart from separate family room, dining area, and living area, there~s also a bonus den/office that can serve as a fourth bedroom for visiting guests. The luxury master suite comes with LOTS of closet space: separate oversized two closets (his and her); and the master bath has double vanity with a huge bathtub and a separate shower area. Good-sized second and third bedrooms have their own generously-sized walk in closets, and with their own double vanity common bathroom, featuring a separated bath and toilet area incorporating its own door for simultaneous-use and added privacy. The brilliant design continues into the laundry area with the frontloading washer and dryer sitting on a raised platform on the bedroom (upper) level for extra convenience. Housed in a great school district, it~s only 2 minutes from grocery (Harris Teeter), urgent care, 7-Eleven, dining, barber, laundry/cleaners, after-school, county library, and gas station. A 5-minute drive takes you to the StoneSprings general and ER hospital, and three other gas stations. Only 20 minutes from the Dulles International Airport; it~s right next to Route 50, and has easy access to Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Greenway/Toll Road, Route 28, and I-66. With a 1-car garage and 1-car driveway, you also get 1 pass for overnight visitor parking space. Your guests will love the ample visitor parking spaces right outside the door: no passes needed for daytime parking. This community boasts three clubhouses, each with its own swimming pool, and membership is included in the rent. With a community gym, jogging and walking trails, a library, tennis and basketball courts, and a mini-golf playground, everything you need is just minutes away! This is a must-see house that is waiting for you to move in.