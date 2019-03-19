24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

This super-spacious 3-bed corner townhouse condo is in the sought after Stone Ridge community. Close to 2700 square feet, this gorgeous two-level condo is a bright end-unit with open layout and large cross-ventilated windows that bring in loads of sunlight. The roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops also houses a large island. Apart from separate family room, dining area, and living area, there~s also a bonus den/office that can serve as a fourth bedroom for visiting guests. The luxury master suite comes with LOTS of closet space: separate oversized two closets (his and her); and the master bath has double vanity with a huge bathtub and a separate shower area. Good-sized second and third bedrooms have their own generously-sized walk in closets, and with their own double vanity common bathroom, featuring a separated bath and toilet area incorporating its own door for simultaneous-use and added privacy. The brilliant design continues into the laundry area with the frontloading washer and dryer sitting on a raised platform on the bedroom (upper) level for extra convenience. Housed in a great school district, it~s only 2 minutes from grocery (Harris Teeter), urgent care, 7-Eleven, dining, barber, laundry/cleaners, after-school, county library, and gas station. A 5-minute drive takes you to the StoneSprings general and ER hospital, and three other gas stations. Only 20 minutes from the Dulles International Airport; it~s right next to Route 50, and has easy access to Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Greenway/Toll Road, Route 28, and I-66. With a 1-car garage and 1-car driveway, you also get 1 pass for overnight visitor parking space. Your guests will love the ample visitor parking spaces right outside the door: no passes needed for daytime parking. This community boasts three clubhouses, each with its own swimming pool, and membership is included in the rent. With a community gym, jogging and walking trails, a library, tennis and basketball courts, and a mini-golf playground, everything you need is just minutes away! This is a must-see house that is waiting for you to move in.