All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE

24662 Byrne Meadow Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24662 Byrne Meadow Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
This super-spacious 3-bed corner townhouse condo is in the sought after Stone Ridge community. Close to 2700 square feet, this gorgeous two-level condo is a bright end-unit with open layout and large cross-ventilated windows that bring in loads of sunlight. The roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops also houses a large island. Apart from separate family room, dining area, and living area, there~s also a bonus den/office that can serve as a fourth bedroom for visiting guests. The luxury master suite comes with LOTS of closet space: separate oversized two closets (his and her); and the master bath has double vanity with a huge bathtub and a separate shower area. Good-sized second and third bedrooms have their own generously-sized walk in closets, and with their own double vanity common bathroom, featuring a separated bath and toilet area incorporating its own door for simultaneous-use and added privacy. The brilliant design continues into the laundry area with the frontloading washer and dryer sitting on a raised platform on the bedroom (upper) level for extra convenience. Housed in a great school district, it~s only 2 minutes from grocery (Harris Teeter), urgent care, 7-Eleven, dining, barber, laundry/cleaners, after-school, county library, and gas station. A 5-minute drive takes you to the StoneSprings general and ER hospital, and three other gas stations. Only 20 minutes from the Dulles International Airport; it~s right next to Route 50, and has easy access to Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Greenway/Toll Road, Route 28, and I-66. With a 1-car garage and 1-car driveway, you also get 1 pass for overnight visitor parking space. Your guests will love the ample visitor parking spaces right outside the door: no passes needed for daytime parking. This community boasts three clubhouses, each with its own swimming pool, and membership is included in the rent. With a community gym, jogging and walking trails, a library, tennis and basketball courts, and a mini-golf playground, everything you need is just minutes away! This is a must-see house that is waiting for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have any available units?
24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have?
Some of 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24662 BYRNE MEADOW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia