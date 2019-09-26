All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

24646 Nettle Mill Square · No Longer Available
Location

24646 Nettle Mill Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End Unit Brick Front, 2 C ar Garage, 3 Bed & 3.5 Bath Townhome in Stone Ridge Community.Open Floor Plan with lots Sun light. Two story Living room with Palladian Window and SpaciousDeck. Fully Fenced Large back yard. Hardwood Floor, Separate Dining area, Gourmet Kitchen withGranite counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances. Walk out Basement with Fire place and FullBath.Pre-wired surround sounds system in Basement. Photos show the house before furniture were moved out. No pets, No smoking and no sublease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have any available units?
24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have a pool?
No, 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
