24646 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

End Unit Brick Front, 2 C ar Garage, 3 Bed & 3.5 Bath Townhome in Stone Ridge Community.Open Floor Plan with lots Sun light. Two story Living room with Palladian Window and SpaciousDeck. Fully Fenced Large back yard. Hardwood Floor, Separate Dining area, Gourmet Kitchen withGranite counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances. Walk out Basement with Fire place and FullBath.Pre-wired surround sounds system in Basement. Photos show the house before furniture were moved out. No pets, No smoking and no sublease.