24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the "ever so trendy" neighborhood of Stone Springs, this lovely townhome with gleaming hardwood floors on the entry and upper three levels. Stairs and landings are carpeted for comfort and sound mitigation. Impeccably maintained with many upscale amenities. There's an outlet in the garage for charging your electric car and a carbon monoxide detector in the garage for your safety. Amazing location: close to the hospital, library, shopping, and the park and ride to DC and the Metro is walking distance from your front door! Inside you will find granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a large island in the gourmet kitchen. Large windows allow light to flow into the townhouse at every level. This truly is a delightful home. Call for a tour today!