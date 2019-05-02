All apartments in Stone Ridge
24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE

24521 Glenville Grove Ter · No Longer Available
Location

24521 Glenville Grove Ter, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the "ever so trendy" neighborhood of Stone Springs, this lovely townhome with gleaming hardwood floors on the entry and upper three levels. Stairs and landings are carpeted for comfort and sound mitigation. Impeccably maintained with many upscale amenities. There's an outlet in the garage for charging your electric car and a carbon monoxide detector in the garage for your safety. Amazing location: close to the hospital, library, shopping, and the park and ride to DC and the Metro is walking distance from your front door! Inside you will find granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a large island in the gourmet kitchen. Large windows allow light to flow into the townhouse at every level. This truly is a delightful home. Call for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE have any available units?
24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE have?
Some of 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24521 GLENVILLE GROVE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
