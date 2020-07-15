/
studio apartments
158 Studio Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA
1 Unit Available
6128 BRANDON AVE #220
6128 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA
Studio
$29,722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6128 BRANDON AVE #220 in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
39 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,711
533 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,200
340 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
57 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
27 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
24 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
23 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,225
733 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
43 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
145 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
31 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
519 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
9 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,362
742 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,545
614 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
18 Units Available
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
441 sqft
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
26 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,115
453 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
11 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,630
573 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
43 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
7 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,445
410 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
