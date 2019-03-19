All apartments in South Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT

9210 Bexleywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Bexleywood Court, South Run, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Live in sought after community of Barrington! Everyting has been done, just move in....New carpet and paint, New Kitchen floor, New appliances, lighting, new washer and dryer. 2 story Foyer, Open Floor Plan, Light filled Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have any available units?
9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Run, VA.
What amenities does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have?
Some of 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Run.
Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
