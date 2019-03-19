Live in sought after community of Barrington! Everyting has been done, just move in....New carpet and paint, New Kitchen floor, New appliances, lighting, new washer and dryer. 2 story Foyer, Open Floor Plan, Light filled Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have any available units?
9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT have?
Some of 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9210 BEXLEYWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.