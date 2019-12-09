9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Attention nature lovers! Gorgeous townhouse on Lake Mercer. Water views from deck and master bedroom. This townhouse features an updated large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite and pass through to the dining room. Hardwood flooring on main level. Sunken living room with two large and deck access over looking Lake Mercer. Upper level boasts a large master bedroom with water views and balcony. Master bath with two sinks, separate shower, and soaking tub. Basement features a full bath, walk out onto a beautiful patio that walks directly to the 3 mile path around Lake Mercer that also connects to paths to South Run and Burke Lake. Watch Bald eagles nest right in your back yard, Apply online at www.longandfoster.com