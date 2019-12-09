All apartments in South Run
9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN

9063 Golden Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9063 Golden Sunset Lane, South Run, VA 22153

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Attention nature lovers! Gorgeous townhouse on Lake Mercer. Water views from deck and master bedroom. This townhouse features an updated large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite and pass through to the dining room. Hardwood flooring on main level. Sunken living room with two large and deck access over looking Lake Mercer. Upper level boasts a large master bedroom with water views and balcony. Master bath with two sinks, separate shower, and soaking tub. Basement features a full bath, walk out onto a beautiful patio that walks directly to the 3 mile path around Lake Mercer that also connects to paths to South Run and Burke Lake. Watch Bald eagles nest right in your back yard, Apply online at www.longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN have any available units?
9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Run, VA.
What amenities does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN have?
Some of 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN currently offering any rent specials?
9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN pet-friendly?
No, 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Run.
Does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN offer parking?
Yes, 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN offers parking.
Does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN have a pool?
No, 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN does not have a pool.
Does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN have accessible units?
No, 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9063 GOLDEN SUNSET LN does not have units with air conditioning.

