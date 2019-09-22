7915 Valleyfield Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful, Upgraded End-Unit Townhouse near Lake, Easy access to Pentagon, DC, Ft Belvoir, Beltway - Beautifully upgraded end unit Colonial townhouse with two stories and finished walk-out basement. Unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Luxurious new laminate floors recently installed in living room, dining room, and entryway. Master and upstairs bathroom floors have new ceramic tile. Entire house recently repainted. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and all major appliances. Soothing green spaces, deck, and balcony off master bed make living here a true pleasure. New upstairs carpet. Washer and dryer in unit. Attached garage and driveway. Walking distance to Lake Mercer. Easy access to beltway and within 30 minutes of most major metro DC locations. Pentagon, Ft Belvoir and JB Anacostia-Bolling are within 25-minute drive. Owner pays HOA dues. HOA covers trash and snow removal.



School Information

Sangster Elementary

Lake Braddock Secondary School (Grades 7-12)

School bus stops right in front of the house



Room Sizes

Master Bedroom 18' x 12'

Bedroom 2 11' x 10'

Bedroom 3 11' x 10'

Living Room 21' x 11'

Dining Room 18' x 12'

Kitchen 17' x 10'

Rec Room 21' x 11'



