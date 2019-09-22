All apartments in South Run
Find more places like 7915 Valleyfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Run, VA
/
7915 Valleyfield Drive
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

7915 Valleyfield Drive

7915 Valleyfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7915 Valleyfield Drive, South Run, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Upgraded End-Unit Townhouse near Lake, Easy access to Pentagon, DC, Ft Belvoir, Beltway - Beautifully upgraded end unit Colonial townhouse with two stories and finished walk-out basement. Unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Luxurious new laminate floors recently installed in living room, dining room, and entryway. Master and upstairs bathroom floors have new ceramic tile. Entire house recently repainted. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and all major appliances. Soothing green spaces, deck, and balcony off master bed make living here a true pleasure. New upstairs carpet. Washer and dryer in unit. Attached garage and driveway. Walking distance to Lake Mercer. Easy access to beltway and within 30 minutes of most major metro DC locations. Pentagon, Ft Belvoir and JB Anacostia-Bolling are within 25-minute drive. Owner pays HOA dues. HOA covers trash and snow removal.

School Information
Sangster Elementary
Lake Braddock Secondary School (Grades 7-12)
School bus stops right in front of the house

Room Sizes
Master Bedroom 18' x 12'
Bedroom 2 11' x 10'
Bedroom 3 11' x 10'
Living Room 21' x 11'
Dining Room 18' x 12'
Kitchen 17' x 10'
Rec Room 21' x 11'

(RLNE4070883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Valleyfield Drive have any available units?
7915 Valleyfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Run, VA.
What amenities does 7915 Valleyfield Drive have?
Some of 7915 Valleyfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Valleyfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Valleyfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Valleyfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Valleyfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Valleyfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Valleyfield Drive offers parking.
Does 7915 Valleyfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 Valleyfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Valleyfield Drive have a pool?
No, 7915 Valleyfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Valleyfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7915 Valleyfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Valleyfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Valleyfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 Valleyfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 Valleyfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFairfax Station, VAWest Springfield, VABurke, VANewington Forest, VALaurel Hill, VABurke Centre, VA
Lorton, VANewington, VALake Ridge, VARavensworth, VAKings Park West, VASpringfield, VANorth Springfield, VAAnnandale, VADale City, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia