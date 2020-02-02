7906 BRESSINGHAM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for that perfect combination of great home, neighborhood and quality of life? Welcome to ~Barrington" Fairfax Stations premier neighborhood walking distance to 3 different lakes, Mercer, Burke Lake and Heron Pond with miles of walking/biking/jogging trails, all designed around a 1 mile circle, the perfect meet up for pets and great neighbors. This convenient location is Minutes to Ft Belvoir, Pentagon, Springfield Metro and Rail. 95 and 495 with a variety of routes to get to DC. Quality of life and home never felt this good in one of the most popular builders Stanley Martin ~Chelsea~ model Features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 full baths, hardwood floors through out, impressive 2 story Great room with full stone hearth gas fireplace. French doors lead to huge rear deck. If you are a value conscious renter looking for the most home for your money there~s so much to love with many updates including heat and ac, new roof, updated appliances and granite in the kitchen. Welcome Home to Barrington!