accessible apartments
41 Accessible Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42705 SANDMAN TERRACE
42705 Sandman Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2790 sqft
Luxury and the largest end unit model TH in the sought-after South Riding. Bump out in all 3 level with total ~ 2800sft. Shining brazilian cherry hardwood floor in every room through all 3 levels. Granite counter top and gourmet kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of South Riding
1 Unit Available
25175 HUMMOCKY TERRACE
25175 Hummocky Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2800 sqft
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE STONE RIDGE COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZED GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC AND TRAY CEILING***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ
Results within 5 miles of South Riding
Verified
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
8 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.
Results within 10 miles of South Riding
Verified
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,521
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
Broadlands
14 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
37 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified
31 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
$
37 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
