43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/409094229 --Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 half-bath townhome, located in East Gate One, Chantilly/South Riding (Loudoun County). Features an open kitchen with an island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and black appliances; deck/balcony off the kitchen, a separate dining room, and a large connected living/family room. On the main level, there is also a half-bath. The basement, which is walk-in ground level, from either the 2-car garage or the main door-entrance, also has a half-bath, ample storage, and an open room which could be used as a gym, bedroom, office, or hobby-room. The upstairs features 3 bedroom - the two smaller ones are the same size; both have a closet, and share a bathroom with a tub. The Master Bedroom, can hold a CA King Size bed, but also has a HUGE walk-in closet, and a smaller second closet. The Bathroom, has 2 sinks, and a LARGE sit-in shower. 4-parking spaces (TWO inside the garage, and TWO right outside the garage). $2,400 for a 3-level townhome in this area is a bargain. AVAILABLE immediately. Call for showings. TO APPLY, CLICK HERE: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1013994