Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

Location

43963 Eastgate View Drive, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/409094229 --Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 half-bath townhome, located in East Gate One, Chantilly/South Riding (Loudoun County). Features an open kitchen with an island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and black appliances; deck/balcony off the kitchen, a separate dining room, and a large connected living/family room. On the main level, there is also a half-bath. The basement, which is walk-in ground level, from either the 2-car garage or the main door-entrance, also has a half-bath, ample storage, and an open room which could be used as a gym, bedroom, office, or hobby-room. The upstairs features 3 bedroom - the two smaller ones are the same size; both have a closet, and share a bathroom with a tub. The Master Bedroom, can hold a CA King Size bed, but also has a HUGE walk-in closet, and a smaller second closet. The Bathroom, has 2 sinks, and a LARGE sit-in shower. 4-parking spaces (TWO inside the garage, and TWO right outside the garage). $2,400 for a 3-level townhome in this area is a bargain. AVAILABLE immediately. Call for showings. TO APPLY, CLICK HERE: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1013994

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43963 EASTGATE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

