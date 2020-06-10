43654 KENAI COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Nicely-sized home on landscaped corner lot of quiet shady cul-de-sac! Popular "Chandler" floorplan from Ryan Homes with 2,858 fin sq ft on three levels! Hardwood floors in 2-story foyer and kitchen! Refreshed in 2017 w/ newly refinished hardwood floors, deep carpet cleaning, & painting throughout! Stainless steel kitchen appliances new in 2015, washer & dryer new in 2014! Kitchen with Corian counters, island, and breakfast area opens to bright, square FR with gas fireplace and 3 big rear windows! Basement offers huge recreation room, half-bath, and storage room with built-in wooden shelves! Trex deck, fully fenced square yard! Pet-friendly rental, available for long term leases! (Occupied pictures are from May 2020, vacant pictures are from 2014-2017)