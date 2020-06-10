All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 43654 KENAI COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
43654 KENAI COURT
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

43654 KENAI COURT

43654 Kenai Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43654 Kenai Court, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Nicely-sized home on landscaped corner lot of quiet shady cul-de-sac! Popular "Chandler" floorplan from Ryan Homes with 2,858 fin sq ft on three levels! Hardwood floors in 2-story foyer and kitchen! Refreshed in 2017 w/ newly refinished hardwood floors, deep carpet cleaning, & painting throughout! Stainless steel kitchen appliances new in 2015, washer & dryer new in 2014! Kitchen with Corian counters, island, and breakfast area opens to bright, square FR with gas fireplace and 3 big rear windows! Basement offers huge recreation room, half-bath, and storage room with built-in wooden shelves! Trex deck, fully fenced square yard! Pet-friendly rental, available for long term leases! (Occupied pictures are from May 2020, vacant pictures are from 2014-2017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43654 KENAI COURT have any available units?
43654 KENAI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43654 KENAI COURT have?
Some of 43654 KENAI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43654 KENAI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
43654 KENAI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43654 KENAI COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 43654 KENAI COURT is pet friendly.
Does 43654 KENAI COURT offer parking?
No, 43654 KENAI COURT does not offer parking.
Does 43654 KENAI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43654 KENAI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43654 KENAI COURT have a pool?
No, 43654 KENAI COURT does not have a pool.
Does 43654 KENAI COURT have accessible units?
No, 43654 KENAI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 43654 KENAI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43654 KENAI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 43654 KENAI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 43654 KENAI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 2 BedroomsSouth Riding 3 Bedrooms
South Riding Apartments with BalconySouth Riding Apartments with Hardwood Floors
South Riding Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University