43569 WHITE CAP TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT -4 BEDROOMS AND 3 .5 BATH ,2 CAR GARAGE HOME HAS 3 LEVEL BUMP OUT* FLOODED WITH SUNLIGHT, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL . KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACK SPLASH.SS APPLIANCES WITH A NEW COOKING RANGE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIVING DINING COMBO. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY. THE LOWER LEVEL HAS A LARGE REC ROOM WIRED FOR PROJECTOR AND SOUND SYSTEM. LL ALSO FEATURES THE 4TH BEDROOM AND A FULL BATH. THE REC ROOM OPENS OUT TO A WALKOUT LEVEL STONE PATIO AND FENCED BACKYARD. THE OVERSIZE GARAGE HAS LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOUSE HAS BEEN RECENTLY PAINTED * RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS. COMMUNITY POOL, TOT LOTS, GUEST PARKING . WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND DRIVE LOT. GREAT SCHOOLS LOTS OF LOCAL SHOPPING AND DINING . VIRTUAL TOUR - https://youtu.be/WkxPAPkMepI