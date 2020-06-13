43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop. Tons of living area, spacious family room, living room, dining room and bright sunroom to enjoy your morning tea! Huge Master bedroom with sitting area, master bathroom has a soaking tub, standing shower and double vanity. Two guest bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. Laundry on upper level. Sun-filled walkout basement features big recreation area, bar, guest bedroom and a full bath.Unbeatable location with East Gate Park & Ride with direct access to Metro & DC connector buses. Primrose School just few blocks away. Community w/ Amazing Amenities. Market place, banks, restaurants are at a bike ride. Community pool located a street away. Do not miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home. A true gem! Excellent Schools. Call for an appointment.