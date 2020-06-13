All apartments in South Riding
South Riding, VA
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 AM

43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE

43553 White Cap Terrace · (703) 896-5869
Location

43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3389 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop. Tons of living area, spacious family room, living room, dining room and bright sunroom to enjoy your morning tea! Huge Master bedroom with sitting area, master bathroom has a soaking tub, standing shower and double vanity. Two guest bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. Laundry on upper level. Sun-filled walkout basement features big recreation area, bar, guest bedroom and a full bath.Unbeatable location with East Gate Park & Ride with direct access to Metro & DC connector buses. Primrose School just few blocks away. Community w/ Amazing Amenities. Market place, banks, restaurants are at a bike ride. Community pool located a street away. Do not miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home. A true gem! Excellent Schools. Call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE have any available units?
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE have?
Some of 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
