South Riding, VA
43125 HOLTBY SQ
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

43125 HOLTBY SQ

43125 Holtby Square · No Longer Available
Location

43125 Holtby Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Former Model home in south riding with a fictive view from a back yard featuring 3 bedrooms 2full bath / 2 half baths!! This property is gorgeous and spacious within a beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Flawless hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, deck with panoramic, upgraded throughout! Conceptual, romantic views of the South Riding Golfers. Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The walk out basement boasts a large recreation room, walk to a beautiful landscaped and patio. Natural gas installed behind the stove for optional gas cooking and exterior future grill is also available directly to be connected to! One parking garage and driveways plenty of parking lots, close to shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43125 HOLTBY SQ have any available units?
43125 HOLTBY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43125 HOLTBY SQ have?
Some of 43125 HOLTBY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43125 HOLTBY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
43125 HOLTBY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43125 HOLTBY SQ pet-friendly?
No, 43125 HOLTBY SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43125 HOLTBY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 43125 HOLTBY SQ offers parking.
Does 43125 HOLTBY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43125 HOLTBY SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43125 HOLTBY SQ have a pool?
No, 43125 HOLTBY SQ does not have a pool.
Does 43125 HOLTBY SQ have accessible units?
No, 43125 HOLTBY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 43125 HOLTBY SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43125 HOLTBY SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 43125 HOLTBY SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 43125 HOLTBY SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

