43125 HOLTBY SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Former Model home in south riding with a fictive view from a back yard featuring 3 bedrooms 2full bath / 2 half baths!! This property is gorgeous and spacious within a beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Flawless hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, deck with panoramic, upgraded throughout! Conceptual, romantic views of the South Riding Golfers. Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The walk out basement boasts a large recreation room, walk to a beautiful landscaped and patio. Natural gas installed behind the stove for optional gas cooking and exterior future grill is also available directly to be connected to! One parking garage and driveways plenty of parking lots, close to shopping centers and restaurants.