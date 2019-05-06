All apartments in South Riding
43112 DEMERRIT STREET
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

43112 DEMERRIT STREET

43112 Demerrit Street · No Longer Available
Location

43112 Demerrit Street, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Beautiful Updated, 4BR 3.5BA Colonial for rent in sought after South Riding. Upgrades through out include gorgeous dark Hardwoods on the main and upper levels. Newer kitchen with Beautiful Cabinets, Granite Counters, Backsplash and SS Appliances. All bathrooms beautifully upgraded. Master Bathroom updated with marble. Lower level Rec Room & Media Room with full bath. Large deck off the kitchen for entertaining. Nice size Front Porch to enjoy your summer evenings. Walking distance to South Riding Town Hall, Community Pool, Starbucks, Panera, etc. This property is a must see! There is a $100 Repair Deductible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET have any available units?
43112 DEMERRIT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET have?
Some of 43112 DEMERRIT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43112 DEMERRIT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43112 DEMERRIT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43112 DEMERRIT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43112 DEMERRIT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 43112 DEMERRIT STREET offers parking.
Does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43112 DEMERRIT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 43112 DEMERRIT STREET has a pool.
Does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET have accessible units?
No, 43112 DEMERRIT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43112 DEMERRIT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43112 DEMERRIT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43112 DEMERRIT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
