43112 DEMERRIT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

Beautiful Updated, 4BR 3.5BA Colonial for rent in sought after South Riding. Upgrades through out include gorgeous dark Hardwoods on the main and upper levels. Newer kitchen with Beautiful Cabinets, Granite Counters, Backsplash and SS Appliances. All bathrooms beautifully upgraded. Master Bathroom updated with marble. Lower level Rec Room & Media Room with full bath. Large deck off the kitchen for entertaining. Nice size Front Porch to enjoy your summer evenings. Walking distance to South Riding Town Hall, Community Pool, Starbucks, Panera, etc. This property is a must see! There is a $100 Repair Deductible.