43007 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA 20152 South Riding
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL 3-36 MONTHS - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE ON GOLF COURSE LOT * BRICK FRONT * 1 CAR GAR * 9-FT CEILING WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE MAIN LVL * MBR W/CATHEDRAL CEILING * MBR W/SEP SHOWER AND SEP TUB * LARGE TREX DECK OVERLOOKS TWO FAIRWAYS * LOWER LEVEL RECROOM WALKS OUT TO PATIO * FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT * AMAZING SOUTH RIDING AMENITIES INC POOL * TENNIS COURTS * TOT LOTS * SHOPPING * RESTAURANTS AND SO MUCH MORE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
