43007 GOLF VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

SHORT TERM RENTAL 3-36 MONTHS - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE ON GOLF COURSE LOT * BRICK FRONT * 1 CAR GAR * 9-FT CEILING WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE MAIN LVL * MBR W/CATHEDRAL CEILING * MBR W/SEP SHOWER AND SEP TUB * LARGE TREX DECK OVERLOOKS TWO FAIRWAYS * LOWER LEVEL RECROOM WALKS OUT TO PATIO * FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT * AMAZING SOUTH RIDING AMENITIES INC POOL * TENNIS COURTS * TOT LOTS * SHOPPING * RESTAURANTS AND SO MUCH MORE!!