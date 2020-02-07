42978 ASTELL STREET

Amenities

Basement ONE ROOM ONLY Studio apartment for rent...perfect for one person. There is room for your bed, and the landlord is providing a sleeper sofa, 2 chairs, rugs, coffee table, dresser, large tv, kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, dishes, cups, silverware. There is a full bath and closet. Tenant will have a private rear entrance and access to the backyard and grill. Landlord will reside upstairs.Please call Mary Tunstall 703-472-1580 with questions or if you are interested in touring.