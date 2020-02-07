All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 42978 ASTELL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
42978 ASTELL STREET
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

42978 ASTELL STREET

42978 Astell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42978 Astell Street, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

bbq/grill
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Basement ONE ROOM ONLY Studio apartment for rent...perfect for one person. There is room for your bed, and the landlord is providing a sleeper sofa, 2 chairs, rugs, coffee table, dresser, large tv, kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, dishes, cups, silverware. There is a full bath and closet. Tenant will have a private rear entrance and access to the backyard and grill. Landlord will reside upstairs.Please call Mary Tunstall 703-472-1580 with questions or if you are interested in touring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42978 ASTELL STREET have any available units?
42978 ASTELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42978 ASTELL STREET have?
Some of 42978 ASTELL STREET's amenities include bbq/grill, microwave, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42978 ASTELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
42978 ASTELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42978 ASTELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 42978 ASTELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42978 ASTELL STREET offer parking?
No, 42978 ASTELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 42978 ASTELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42978 ASTELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42978 ASTELL STREET have a pool?
No, 42978 ASTELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 42978 ASTELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 42978 ASTELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 42978 ASTELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 42978 ASTELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42978 ASTELL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 42978 ASTELL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University