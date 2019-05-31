42969 BEACHALL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous home in Chantilly has everything you need! Three bedrooms, two baths, and two half baths are just the start. The updated gourmet kitchen opens onto an exquisite dining area and spacious deck. Oversized windows flood the living room with light. Enjoy a sumptuous master suite with walk-in closets and en suite bath. Custom window treatments and other conveyances make this home exceptionally move-in ready. Special chalkboard wall gives a creative outlet to kids (or your inner child)! Garage parking. Enjoy the beauty of tree-lined streets while walking to amenities, including swimming pools and tennis courts. Quick access to shopping, dining, and groceries. No smoking. Pets case-by-case. Professionally managed by Peake Management. Apply online at www.PeakeInc.com.