Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

42969 BEACHALL STREET

42969 Beachall St · No Longer Available
Location

42969 Beachall St, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous home in Chantilly has everything you need! Three bedrooms, two baths, and two half baths are just the start. The updated gourmet kitchen opens onto an exquisite dining area and spacious deck. Oversized windows flood the living room with light. Enjoy a sumptuous master suite with walk-in closets and en suite bath. Custom window treatments and other conveyances make this home exceptionally move-in ready. Special chalkboard wall gives a creative outlet to kids (or your inner child)! Garage parking. Enjoy the beauty of tree-lined streets while walking to amenities, including swimming pools and tennis courts. Quick access to shopping, dining, and groceries. No smoking. Pets case-by-case. Professionally managed by Peake Management. Apply online at www.PeakeInc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

