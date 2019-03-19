All apartments in South Riding
42941 EDGEWATER STREET

42941 Edgewater Street · No Longer Available
Location

42941 Edgewater Street, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

Nicely upgraded Town home located in South Riding! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, double ovens, and Hardwood flooring. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. 12-24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET have any available units?
42941 EDGEWATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET have?
Some of 42941 EDGEWATER STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42941 EDGEWATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
42941 EDGEWATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42941 EDGEWATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 42941 EDGEWATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 42941 EDGEWATER STREET does offer parking.
Does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42941 EDGEWATER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET have a pool?
No, 42941 EDGEWATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 42941 EDGEWATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 42941 EDGEWATER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42941 EDGEWATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 42941 EDGEWATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
