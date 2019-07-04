42927 SHELBOURNE SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Basement is not included . Tenants will have access to the rest of the property including the 2 cars garage and the entire main and upper level. Natural Light filled large townhouse with bump-outs in the main level and the upper level. Availability date could be negotiable sooner than July 21th if needed. Verizon Fios internet is included in the rent.