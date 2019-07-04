42927 Shelbourne Square, South Riding, VA 20152 South Riding
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Basement is not included . Tenants will have access to the rest of the property including the 2 cars garage and the entire main and upper level. Natural Light filled large townhouse with bump-outs in the main level and the upper level. Availability date could be negotiable sooner than July 21th if needed. Verizon Fios internet is included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
