Amazing Brick Town-home for Rent. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths Plus 2 Car Garage in the sought after Location- Amberlea at South Riding. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops Beautiful hardwood floors on whole main and uppler levels. Open floor plan with custom fresh paint throughout. Great deck off kitchen. Fantastic location, walk to everything- shopping, dining, and more... Must See